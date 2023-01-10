iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,227. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

