iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $219.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

