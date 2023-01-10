iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $219.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

