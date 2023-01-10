iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $219.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

