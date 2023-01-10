iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

