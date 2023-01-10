iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Raised by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $137.53.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

