Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

