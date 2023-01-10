Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Acquired by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 638.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $160.45.

