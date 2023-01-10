Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the period.

BSCN opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

