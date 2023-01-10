Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Inuvo
