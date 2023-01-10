Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Inuvo alerts:

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.