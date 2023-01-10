International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 13,730 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

