Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Intel stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

