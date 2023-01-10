Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,918 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

