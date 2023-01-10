Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

