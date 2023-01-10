Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

