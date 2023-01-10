Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

