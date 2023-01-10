Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

