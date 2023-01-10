Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.91- EPS.

Shares of IART traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

