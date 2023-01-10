Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IART. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

IART stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

