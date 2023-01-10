Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.2 %

MGM stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 4,309,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

