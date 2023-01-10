Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Given New GBX 1,085 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,035 ($12.61) to GBX 1,085 ($13.22) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Inchcape stock opened at 10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 10.00. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of 8.66 and a fifty-two week high of 10.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

