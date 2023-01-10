Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $280.43 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $280.43 million and $21.95 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003406 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00445892 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.01303958 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,492.35 or 0.31494236 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
