Immutable X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.24 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $273.23 million and $19.24 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.