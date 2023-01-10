Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $102,290.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Illumina Stock Down 6.2 %

ILMN stock traded down $12.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.