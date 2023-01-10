IDEX (IDEX) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 10% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.01303135 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.32 or 0.31418019 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.