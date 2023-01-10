Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on H. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.44.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H traded down C$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 329,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.10. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$30.52 and a 1-year high of C$38.27. The company has a market cap of C$21.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

