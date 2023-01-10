Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

