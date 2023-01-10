Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.01. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.84. Humana has a 1 year low of $358.50 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

