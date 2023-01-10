Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.50.

Humana Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $481.71 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $358.50 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.84.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

