Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.61 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.92 or 0.00051127 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $118.09 million and $8.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00078014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,242,988 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

