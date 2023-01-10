Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0724 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $121,329.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

