Hooked Protocol Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00008151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.00 million and $42.87 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00446334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.01295885 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.79 or 0.31525471 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.48086219 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $67,176,433.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.