HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $688,303.24 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

