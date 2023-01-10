Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 1.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $785.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

