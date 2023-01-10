Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2,303.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

