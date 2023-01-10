Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $84.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $72.75 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

