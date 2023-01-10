Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 7.5 %

SIM opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.38. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

