Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $943,470.31

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $943,470.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,434.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00463380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.00926244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00115644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00615997 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00256666 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

