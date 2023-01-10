Gries Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

