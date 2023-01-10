Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605,301 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

