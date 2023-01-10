Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 162,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 187,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 494,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,915,388. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

