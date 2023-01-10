Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after buying an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.96. 52,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

