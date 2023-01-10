Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

GRPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $1.92 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

