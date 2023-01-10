Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $316,088.84 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,941,449 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

