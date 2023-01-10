Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.13.

NYSE GLOB opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 52 week low of $154.82 and a 52 week high of $286.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 259.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 33.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

