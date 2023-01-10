Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $231,281.68 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $231,281.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,301,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,297,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
