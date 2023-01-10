GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00005246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $89.70 million and $6,879.39 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 131.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91657863 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,772.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

