Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.78) to €17.70 ($19.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.95.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

