Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.78) to €17.70 ($19.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.95.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

