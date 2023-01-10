Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
