Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generation Income Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of Generation Income Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

