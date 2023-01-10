Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

